Deputies: Missing 15-year-old Pickens County boy last seen at school

article

Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen at a Jasper, Georgia school days ago.

Officials say 15-year-odl Tristan Marinelli has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 1 when he was last seen at Mountain Education Center on the 300 block of West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia.

The missing teen was last known to be wearing an orange shirt and white sweatpants.

Investigators believe Tristan also has a black drawstring backpack with him.

If you have any information about where Marinelli could be, call Pickens County detectives at 706-253-8922.