Deputies: Masked man robs Hall County convenience store

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect who accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

Deputies were called to the Exxon Food Mart in the 5000 block of Ga. 369 at around 7:40 Friday night after reports of a robbery.

According to investigators, the masked robber approached the store's two employees with a gun and demanded cash.

The employees gave the robber some cash, but eventually, the robber removed the cash from the register himself before fleeing, officials said. No one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators believe the suspect was a heavy-set white or Hispanic male with a height around 5'6". He was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a black mask.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 770-533-7187.

The investigation is ongoing.