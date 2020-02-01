Deputies: Man shot to death in Bibb County driveway

Deputies in Bibb County are investigating a deadly shooting at a home.

Officials tell FOX 5 deputies were called to the 900 block of Patterson Street Saturday morning.

When they got to the scene, law enforcement found 25-year-old Deion Farley living in the home's driveway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Farley was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

The shooting is still under investigation. Officials have not yet released any details about possible suspects or what could have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.