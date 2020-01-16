Deputies: Husband, wife died in murder-suicide in Hall County

Investigators have determined the death of a man and a woman were both found shot to death in a Hall County home earlier this month to a be murder-suicide.

Ty Iang, 55, and Meakna Iang, 47, were found dead inside a home the 5000 block of Little Doe Walk near Spout Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 after Hall County deputies received a 911 call about a shooting. Deputies said family members discovered the husband and wife in a bedroom early that morning.

Investigators believe Ty Iang shot Meakna Iang with a handgun before turning the gun on himself.

Two of the couple's sons, ages 20 and 16, and the son's grandmother were at home at the time of the shooting, officials said.