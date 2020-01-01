Deputies: Georgia man found after going missing on New Year's Eve

Deputies have found a Haralson County man who went missing on New Year's Eve.

Oscar Eugene Swafford was last seen on New Year's Eve. (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia State Patrol said that 69-year-old Oscar Eugene Swafford had been last seen around 6:15 Tuesday afternoon on Hamrick Road at Wagon Trail Road in Bremen.

Swafford was believed to be traveling on foot.

Wednesday afternoon, Haralson County officials reported that Swafford had been found.

Officials described Swafford as a white male with a height of 6'1" and a weight of around 300 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans, gray and blue sneakers, and a ball cap.