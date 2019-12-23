Deputies: 'Dangerous' suspects shot employee during robbery

Rockdale County deputies are searching for two armed and dangerous robbery suspects who were caught on cameras at two robberies in one night.

Rockdale County deputies say the two robbery suspects are armed and dangerous. (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the first robbery happened at a Starship Enterprises on the 1600 block of Georgia Highway 138 NE Sunday night around 11.

During the robbery, deputies say the suspects shot a female employee of the store twice in the leg.

A little over an hour later, while deputies were at the scene of the first robbery, police say at least one of the suspects robbed a Quick Stop Superette on the 4600 block of Georgia Highway 20 SE.

Surveillance cameras caught the first suspect in a different robbery a little more than an hour after the first. (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

The first suspect is described as a large dark-skinned man who was wearing a gray zip-style hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red shoes.

The second suspect is described as a shorter lighter-skinned wearing dark clothing who covered his face with a red bandana.

It is unknown what kind of vehicle the suspects used to get away from the robberies.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call investigators at 770-278-8023.