Minor crash leads to massive drug bust in Fayette County

A minor crash on Highway 85 led to a massive drug bust in Fayette County, deputies say.

Authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. April 2 on the highway near Oak Hill Drive.

After looking at the evidence from the crash and interviewing witnesses, the responding deputy called for a narcotics detecting K9 officer to come to the scene.

Deputies say K9 Officer Axe did a sweep and found fentanyl, Oxycodone, and marijuana inside the car - some of which was hidden in a "Mountain Dew-style soda safe."

Investigators also seized a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol from the driver.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, now faces charges of possession of controlled schedule II substance, possession of controlled schedule II substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and tampering with evidence.