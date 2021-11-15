Deputies continue search for victim's car after deadly Coweta County truck stop shooting

Three days after a deadly shooting at a Coweta County gas station deputies are still searching for the getaway vehicle. On Monday, investigators released a new video showing that work van with the words "Assured Conveyance" on the side of it.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Pilot truck stop at 1645 Highway 29 around 10:47 p.m. Friday. Investigators said a man was in an argument in the parking lot with another man. One man shot at the other and the victim died from at least one gunshot wound.

Witnesses said they heard two shots and after that, the victim stumbled inside the truck stop and collapsed.

Investigators are searching for this van that was stolen from the scene of a murder at a Coweta County gas station on Nov. 12, 2021. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said the shooter was seen getting into the victim's white van and heading north on Highway 29 toward the interstate.

Surveillance video shows the first Coweta County patrol car pulling up to the truck stop just 30 seconds after the van pulled away and 911 calls started coming in. The video shows the deputy sprinting inside to the injured man.

Investigators said the video shows several people at the pumps and inside the gas station at the time of the deadly shooting. They are hoping those people will come forward to tell deputies what they saw.

Officials have not released the victim's name or a description.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact an investigator at 770-253-1502 or cspinks@coweta.ga.us. Anonymous tips can also be made by using the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office app.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS