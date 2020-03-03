Deputies continue search for Georgia teen who hasn't been seen for 13 days

The search continues for a missing Georgia teenager who disappeared from her home nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Julia Mann was last seen in the area of the Rowan Oak subdivision off of Rocky Branch Road.

Investigators believe that Julia left alone and on her own accord, but do not know what has happened to her.

"The FBI has helped with certain aspects of the case. The GBI is assisting. The Georgia State Patrol did an aerial search of the area near her home, and members of Oconee County Fire Rescue helped conduct a ground search of the area near her home. K9 teams have searched the area as well," the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Officials say Mann is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

In photos shared by the sheriff, Mann has shoulder-length blonde hair. Her ears are also pierced multiple times.

There is a $5000 reward for any information that leads to her location. If you can help officials find Mann, please call 706-769-3945 or Investigator Sanders at by email at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.