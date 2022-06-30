Deputies confirm death of child left in hot car in Madison County

Madison County Sheriff's deputies confirm that a child is dead after being left in a car on Thursday.

Reports say the incident occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 380 General Daniel Ave N., where officials say the child's mother works.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died, authorities said.

At this time, the identity of the child and mother have not been released as the scene is still very active.

