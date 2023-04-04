Deputies: Clayton County woman last seen leaving hospital

article

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is looking for 51-year-old Akisha Bell.

Bell was last seen at 10:13 p.m. on April 2 when she was discharged from Southern Regional Hospital. According to deputies, Bell has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

She is described as a black female, with black hair, brown eyes, 6’01" in height, and weighs 220 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Akisha Bell is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.