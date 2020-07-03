Deputies: Body of newborn found in Dawson County woods

A disturbing discovery in Dawson County on Friday. Authorities confirm the body of a newborn was found in the woods.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office confirms the 911 call came in around noon reporting a homeowner had found the baby in a wooded area behind his home. Deputies said the baby wasn’t more than two weeks old.

Investigators are questioning at least two people in connection to the gruesome find.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.