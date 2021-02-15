Deputies: Baby boy killed in shooting at Bibb County apartment

Investigators are working to figure out what happened in the deadly shooting of a 1-year-old boy in Bibb County.

Officials say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Chambers Cove Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies responded to the Atrium Health Navicent Hospital after a 911 call came in regarding the child. In the emergency room, investigators met the infant's mother, Tyceanna Brown.

According to investigators, Brown allowed friends over to her apartment so that they could wash their clothes. The mother left the room for a short period. It was then that police say she heard a single gunshot.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

When Brown got back to the room, she found her son, 1-year-old Monterrious Brown, suffering from a shot to his upper body. She then rushed him to the hospital.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The baby was not able to survive its injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.