Deputies arrest suspected shoplifter near Woodstock Walmart
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Some police activity in Cherokee County caused a stir while authorities tracked a shoplifting suspect. Now, deputies say that suspect is in custody.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released an image of a person they said is a suspected shoplifter at a Walmart in Woodstock.
Deputies said at 11:16 a.m. the suspect, seen wearing all black clothing, evaded authorities on foot.
Minutes later, deputies posted an image on Facebook of a person dressed in all black, but this time they were in handcuffs.
Cherokee County authorities arrested a person suspected of shoplifting from a Woodstock Walmart. (Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said the suspected Bells Ferry Walmart shoplifter is now in custody.
Authorities did not identify the suspect.
