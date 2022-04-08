Deputies arrest second, third suspects in Paulding County triple murder

article

Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection to a triple murder at a Paulding County home in late March, authorities announced Friday.

Justin Quartez Sims, 29, was arrested on April 6 in Rome, Georgia. A third suspect, 28-year-old Bridgette Skye Jones was taken into custody by Douglas County Sheriff's deputes on April 1.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office previously announced the arrest of 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle for the deadly triple shooting on March 21 at a home on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart.

Authorities learned two men went to the home in an attempt to rob the three victims. The third suspect, Jones, was somewhere nearby and ‘had direct knowledge of the incident,’ officials said.

Police Sims was with Favors-Battle was inside the home during the time of the homicides.

One individual was found dead at the scene, while two victims later died at a hospital as a result of their injuries, police said. The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Clinton Matthew Aiola, 30-year-old Cody Daniel Fuller and 30-year-old Davauntee Anthony Ramsay.

Favors-Battle is charged with three counts of felony malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of felony aggravated assault with intent to rob and murder, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation warrant.

Sims faces charges for three counts of felony malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of felony aggravated assault with the intent to rob and murder.

Jones has two charges, three counts of felony concealing the death of another and hindering apprehension of a fugitive.

Sims and Jones were both taken to the Paulding County.

Police said all three suspects may face additional charges in the future.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

