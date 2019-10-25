Deputies arrest 2 men after running Clayton County roadblock

Wanted suspects were captured after blasting through a sheriff's roadblock in Clayton County

Patrol units were conducting a traffic safety check when deputies said the driver of a Mercedes approached and showed deputies an ID that looked nothing like him.

Deputies said the driver sped off almost hitting one of them.

Deputies chased the driver. He lost control and crashed along Interstate 285.

The suspects took off running, but deputies quickly caught them.

Sharif Robinson was identified as the driver and Antonie Redfern was the passenger.

Deputies found an assault rifle, a stolen handgun, and drugs in the car.

Advertisement

Both suspects were wanted out of other jurisdictions.