Deputies: Alto woman arrested for stealing packages

Law enforcement officers typically warn residents to be alert for porch pirates as more packages are being delivered ahead of the Christmas season. One north Georgia sheriff’s office is also warning porch pirates they will be caught.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 24-year-old Alto woman for theft by taking. Shacoria Dasia Poindexter is a delivery driver and was out of a run when deputies said she decided to steal packages.

Poindexter was booked into the Jackson County jail on theft by taking charges.

