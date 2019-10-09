Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bibb County shooting

Deputies in Bibb County are investigating a deadly late-night shooting Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1700 block of Wren Avenue around 8:36 p.m. Deputies found two people shot, one dead when they arrived at the scene.

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting on Wren Avenue in Bibb County on Oct. 8, 2019. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Lewis Frazier III, 25, of Macon, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Malik Tajhae Young, 23, of Macon, was rushed to the Navicent for treatment. He was listed in critical condition.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.