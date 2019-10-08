Deployed soldier arrested for rape of Auburn University student

A US soldier was charged with the rape of an Auburn University student.

Ryan Petro, 27, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging him with five counts of rape in the first degree.

The sexual assault was reported in May of last year.

Police said forensic evidence confirmed Pedro as the person responsible.

He was deployed in Afghanistan when police received the results of the forensic testing.

Pedro was arrested by the US Army Criminal Investigations Division, then turned over to investigators stateside.