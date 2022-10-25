Dentist shares best, worst Halloween candy for your teeth

Halloween is just days away. It is the biggest sugar haul of the year and, right out of the gate, Dr. Alex Rodriguez of Inman Park Dentistry wants you to know he is not anti-candy.

As a father with two young trick-or-treaters, he says, he is all about loading up on Halloween.

"Candy, it's all delicious," Dr. Rodriguez says. "We all like it. Let the kids have it."

Dr. Alex Rodriguez of Inman Park Dentistry says there's no such thing as bad candy, but some are better than others.

However, while Dr. Rodriguez says there is no "bad" candy, when it comes to teeth, trick-or-treaters may want to limit certain kinds of treats.

Be wary of sticky taffy, caramels and toffee that can get stuck between the teeth.

"A lot of the gummy snacks, even if they're fruit infused and even vitamin infused, they're still gummy with sugar," Rodriguez says. "That's going to stick to your teeth, and you've just got to get it off.

Sour candies can lead to enamel damage while hard candies can expose teeth to sugar for longer periods, Dr. Alex Rodriguez says. (FOX 5)

Sour candies usually contain more acid, which, in larger doses, can damage the enamel on teeth.

Rodriguez says harder candies like lollipops can also be tricky, because they take longer to eat, leaving the teeth exposed to sugar for longer periods.

Chocolate tends to melt in the mouth faster, limiting sugar exposure to the teeth, Dr. Alex Rodriguez says. (FOX 5)

A better choice, he says, might be chocolate, which tends to melt in the mouth and washes off teeth more quickly.

"Another thing I like people to know is, you know, any one evening of having candy is not going to be what causes you to have cavities," he says. "It's all the little things that you're doing."

The best bet, Rodriguez says, is to swish the mouth with water after eating candy and, later, brush the teeth.

"Sugar-free gum after snacks, after candy, it gets saliva flowing, gets the little bits of food off the teeth," he says. "It's a great option to, you know, get that sweet off the teeth."

Regardless of the candy, Dr. Alex Rodriguez says to do not forge to brush and floss. (FOX 5)

In other words, Dr. Rodriguez says, have fun, load up, but then make sure to clean those teeth at bedtime.

"If you just leave bits of candy or chocolate or any crackers, even between your teeth, you're asking for trouble," he says.