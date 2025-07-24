Democrats call for reversal of Cobb school board's changes to public comments

article

The Brief A recent change to public comments during the Cobb County Board of Education's meeting is getting pushback from the county's Democratic lawmakers. Officials say the decision to not broadcast public comment protects them from possible legal issues and allows more people to express their opinion without fear of online harassment. Democrats argue that the change prevents people who aren't able to attend the meetings from engaging with the school board and their community.



Cobb County Democrats are urging school board leaders to reverse a rule change that would no longer allow broadcasts of public comments during meetings.

The policy change was approved at the last Cobb County Board of Education meeting on July 17.

What we know:

The change adjusted a single word in the Board of Education's policy document, restricting the broadcast of public comments during board meetings from being broadcast live.

There will still be a public comment section at the meetings, and the amount of time allotted to public comment will not change, but they will not be broadcast.

The board's four Republicans voted in favor of the change. The three democrats voted to oppose it.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said that the change is designed to prevent possible risks and legal concerns involving issues like copyright infringement or "tortious speech."

Ragsdale said that new policy would also protect parents and citizens who were previously hesitant to express their opinions during the meetings for fear of online retaliation.

"Because we broadcast and provide a recording of public comment, those recordings have been distributed across the internet by those who do not agree with what the speaker said, sometimes with alterations. We have never taken any steps to stop this and don’t have any plans to do so. But I have personally heard from citizens, including parents, who would like to engage in public comment with the Board and don’t, because they do not want to be subjected to internet ridicule, abuse, or doxxing." he said.

He pushed back on criticism that the rule change would restrict public comment.

"If we were trying to do as the naysayers accuse us of and limit [public comment], we would certainly not have two separate public comment sessions. As I mentioned, we're going above and beyond. We don't have to. The law requires you to have one (public comment session) per meeting, and we have two," he said.

The other side:

Cobb County Democrats have responded by calling the rule change "profoundly troubling."

"This policy effectively silences the voices of working families, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities, preventing them from engaging meaningfully with the School Board. When only those who are physically present can hear the concerns of their neighbors and fellow community members, we undermine the very spirit of this policy, which aims to connect the entire community," the Georgia House Democratic Caucus said in a statement. "The public broadcasting of comments has consistently served as a catalyst for resolution and accountability; its removal suggests a troubling disregard for the voices we are meant to represent."

Democratic leaders are urging the board to reinstate live broadcasting as soon as possible.

What's next:

The Cobb County Democratic Delegation will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Larry Bell Park in Marietta to discuss the change.