Democratic presidential contenders to take stage at Tyler Perry Studios

Ten Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta tonight for the fifth debate.

With Georgia considered a key battleground state in the 2020 elections, state Democratic party leaders and political analysts think candidates will spend considerable time debating issues that directly impact Georgia residents.

"Like rural healthcare. You are definitely going to hear about voter irregularities and voter suppression. They're going to talk about job growth. You know, strengthen the middle class and with Atlanta being a great place for the historical black colleges and universities, I think you will hear a lot of references around what they plan to do around education, particularly helping HBCUs" said Tharon Johnson, CEO of Paramount Consulting Group, and a Georgia Gang panelist.

Several of the candidates and the DNC are holding events around the presidential primary debate. While the candidates may be actively wooing Georgians this week, State Representative and Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams believes their message will resonate with voters nationwide.

"I think Georgia is representative of this entire country. The Georgia Democratic Party represents not only the future of this state but this country and so I don't think there is a conflict in national issues and issues that resonate with Georgians."

The ten candidates met polling and fundraising requirements to qualify for Wednesday's fifth Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studio. Johnson says there's a lot at stake for candidates who need a strong performance here Wednesday night.

"If the Democratic nominee, he or she, is going to win a nomination, it's going to have to come through Georgia."