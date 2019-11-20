Democratic debate watch parties in north Georgia

The Democratic Party of Georgia will be holding debate watch parties Wednesday night to allow grassroots volunteers to gather and watch the fifth debate taking place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Ten democratic candidates will face-off ahead of the 2020 election in a state that is shaping up to be a key battleground state.

Here is a list of the locations:

Atlanta Democratic Party of Georgia Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Coweta Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

105 Torrey Pines Court, Newnan, GA 30265

Athens-Clarke Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Little Italy Pizzaria, 125 N Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Gilmer Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Mountain Light Unitarian-Universalist Church, 2502 Tails Creek Rd, Ellijay, GA 30540

Fayette Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Fayette County Democratic Committee HQ, 185 Kathi Ave., Fayetteville, GA 30214

Richmond Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Augusta Regional Collaborative Building, 600 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901

Muscogee Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 1000 Victory Dr., Columbus, GA 31901

Gwinnett Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 7:30 PM

Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill, 7160 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

East Cobb/Cumberland Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Monticello, 2000 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30067

West Cobb Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Taco Mac, 2650 Dallas Hwy, Suite #100, Marietta, GA 30064

Acworth/Kennesaw Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Huey Luey's, 3338 Cobb Pkwy N, Acworth, GA 30101

Brunswick Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Tipsy McSway, 1414 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA 31520

Newton Dems Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

1182 Washington St SW, Covington, GA 30014

Chatham County Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Buccaneer Club, 714 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

St. Simons Presidential Debate Watch Party

Wednesday, November 20th, 8 PM

Ember, 70 Retreat Village, St. Simons, GA 31522

Hall County Presidential Debate Watch Party