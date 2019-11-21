Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in Atlanta

Several Democratic presidential candidates are campaigning in Atlanta today following Wednesday night's debate.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang attended the National Action Network's Southeast Regional Conference Thursday morning.

From the conference, Buttigieg went to a phone and text bank hosted by Fair Fight Action. The organization was created by former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams to address voter suppression and access to the polls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is meeting with mayors from across the South in metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon. Then he plans on traveling to South Carolina for a town hall event.

Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a rally at Morehouse College and Senator Elizabeth Warren will deliver a speech at Clark Atlanta University.

