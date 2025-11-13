Delta working to return operations to normal after government reopens

The Brief Delta says it’s working to restore flights to full capacity after the government reopened. The FAA is keeping flight reductions at 6% as air traffic controllers return to work. Delta continues to offer refunds and flexible options for affected travelers.



Delta Air Lines says it is working to return its operations to "full capacity" now that the federal government has reopened.

Delta responds to government reopening

What they're saying:

Delta issued a statement Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution to end the shutdown. The airline said it is "grateful to all the federal workers, including air traffic controllers and officers with the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection, who worked without a paycheck for more than 40 days to keep our skies safe and secure."

Delta said it expects to return its operations "back to full capacity over the next few days." It’s unclear how soon the 6% flight reduction at major airports, including Delta’s hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, will be lifted.

Flight reductions stay in place for now

Dig deeper:

Originally, the Federal Aviation Administration planned to increase reductions to 10% on Friday if the government had remained closed. Now, the agency says the reductions will stay at 6% while air traffic controllers return to work. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he hopes to get the reductions lifted in time for holiday travel.

In the meantime, Delta said it will continue to allow customers to refund flights, even on tickets that normally don’t allow refunds.

The airline also advised passengers to check the Fly Delta app for the latest cancellation information.