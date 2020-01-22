Delta unveils new 'CarePod' pet travel carriers

If you travel with your pet, Delta has something that may help.

The Atlanta-based airline has introduced a new pet carrier to improve the safety and comfort of your pet during travel.

It's called a "CarePod."

Delta says they did five years of research, development, and testing as well as a two-month trial before offering the "state-of-the-art pet travel carrier."

As the only airline to offer this premium pet travel solution, it represents a significant improvement for the millions of people who want to travel with their four-legged family members,” said Shawn Cole, the vice president of Delta Cargo.

The crate is BPA-free, spillproof, and ventilated.

It even has GPS tracking.

Delta has CarePods available on direct flights at eight airports, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York.