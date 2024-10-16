Delta unveils new cabin design with seat, lighting updates

Delta Air Lines has shared a look at what its new cabins will be like ahead of the Atlanta-based airline's 100th anniversary.

The upgrades include fresh seating, enhanced lighting, new decor, and a new color palette.

Company officials say the modern look is designed to "elevate the travel experience."

"Delta has a 100-year history of creating a customer experience that feels welcoming and thoughtful with intentional design elements woven into every aspect of a customer’s travel," said Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Customer Experience Design. "As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations."

Customers traveling in Delta Comfort+ or Main Cabin will have new seats made from engineered leather with updated colors and accent stripes, as well as memory foam cushions. Delta One customers will experience seats made of a breathable wool and nylon blend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Delta)

The new planes will feature lighting programs designed to help adjust travelers to their new time zone.

"Every flight is different, so we’ve focused on creating warm, calming and atmospheric lighting options that create an environment for customers to rest and relax, or stay productive as they wish," said Parise. "For boarding, we’ve focused on the ‘moment of deceleration’ – warm and inviting lighting that makes the cabin appear spacious and open. At mealtimes, we queue hues that feel like you’re at a candlelit dinner – making meals more natural and inviting. As the lights dim for sleep, we borrow from the sunset and slowly remove blue light while bringing in warm amber tones which are reminiscent of a sunset glow. When it’s time to wake up, the cabin slowly brightens into morning and daylight."

The cabins will also feature a warmer and more modern color pallet and new design motifs.

Later this fall, Delta's new cabin design will be shown off first on its Boeing 757 aircraft.