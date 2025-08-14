Delta speeds luggage process, adding Crunchyroll anime to flights

article

The Brief Delta launches "App Bag Drop" zones in four major U.S. airports for faster check-in. Some international arrivals in Atlanta can skip reclaiming and rechecking luggage, saving up to 25 minutes. Crunchyroll anime coming to 169,000 Delta seatback screens and personal devices later this year.



Delta Air Lines is rolling out new features aimed at making travel smoother, faster and more entertaining for its customers.

What we know:

Travelers at Atlanta, Boston, Detroit and Seattle airports can now take advantage of "App Bag Drop" zones. The service allows passengers to check their bags using the Delta app, print their own tags, and drop luggage off without waiting in line.

The airline is also streamlining the arrival process for some international travelers flying into Atlanta. Eligible customers will no longer need to reclaim and recheck their luggage at U.S. Customs, saving up to 25 minutes and making it easier to catch connecting Delta flights. Click here for more information.

What's next:

In addition, Delta will soon offer a selection of anime titles from Crunchyroll later this year. The programming will be available on more than 169,000 seatback screens and accessible on personal devices through the airline’s Wi-Fi.

Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta.