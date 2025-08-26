Delta SkyMiles members can help pick a new destination

The Brief Delta is letting loyalty members vote through Friday on a new island destination in Europe. The three destinations are Malta; Ibiza, Spain; and Sardinia, Italy. To vote, you must download Delta's app and sign in as a SkyMiles member. Voting runs through Friday.



Delta Air Lines SkyMiles members have the chance to help pick a new destination for the Atlanta-based airline.

What we know:

Delta is letting loyalty members vote through Friday on a new island destination in Europe.

The three destinations are Malta; Ibiza, Spain; and Sardinia, Italy.

What they're saying:

Delta gives an explanation for each destination on its website.

The airline said Malta "blends centuries of history with sunny Mediterranean charm." Ibiza is "for customers who love a destination that comes alive after dark, Ibiza is a global capital of nightlife." Sardinia is "for customers who love a slower pace but still want adventure."

What you can do:

To vote, you must download Delta's app and sign in as a SkyMiles member. Voting runs through Friday.

Why you should care:

"The Route Race is a celebration of their influence, giving our community a voice in where they want to fly next and inviting them to help shape Delta’s global network," said Paul Baldoni, senior vice president of network planning. "The destinations where Delta flies are more than just dots on a map – they’re gateways to culture, connection and possibility, and this is a chance for our Members and employees to bring one of them closer."

Timeline:

The winner will be announced in late September.

Flights to the new destination will begin in summer 2026.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Delta launched a new nonstop flight to Catania, Italy — the first nonstop flight to Sicily.