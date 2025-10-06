Delta plane bound for Florida diverts back to Atlanta

The Brief Delta Flight 2494 returned to Atlanta after a possible nose landing gear issue shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 717 landed safely at 8:51 p.m. with no injuries reported. Technicians are inspecting the aircraft as Delta prepares a replacement plane to continue the trip.



A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Panama City, Florida, returned to Atlanta on Monday night after the crew reported a possible nose landing gear issue shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

What they're saying:

Flight 2494, a regularly scheduled route between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, landed safely and taxied to a gate without incident around 8:51 p.m., according to Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience as their flight to Panama City, Florida tonight needed to return to Atlanta after the flight crew identified a possible nose landing gear issue," Durrant said in a statement. "Safety comes before all else and Delta teams are working to continue the flight tonight on another aircraft."

Public flight-tracking data showed the Boeing 717 departed Atlanta on Monday evening before circling back to the airport and being listed as "diverted." The flight did not continue to Florida as scheduled.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Delta technicians are examining the aircraft while crews prepare a replacement plane to complete the trip.

What we don't know:

The airline did not specify the cause of the mechanical concern, and no additional details about the inspection were immediately available.