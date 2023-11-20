Delta pilot returns book lost in Atlanta airport to Kansas library

article

A Delta pilot is warming the hearts of people around the country after going above and beyond to return a library book.

It's not unusual for libraries to get packages in the mail, but there was something unusual about the one Delta Captain Ben sent to a library in Kansas.

The package, which was sent to the Johnson County Library in Shawnee, Kansas, included a letter and the children's book "Whatever After; If the Shoe Fits."

The pilot says he found the book in the B Concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while commuting home to Florida and knew he had to return it.

"I am an avid reader myself, with a fondness for 18th and 19th Century history and naval historical fiction," Ben wrote. "I hope that whoever checked out ‘Whatever After; If the Show Fits’ grows up to be an avid reader as well."

He even offered to pay any late fees, saying, "I do not feel anybody should ever be penalized for enriching their life with a book."

It turns out, the book wasn't late at all.

The library shared Ben's letter with their own message of thanks.

"Ben, if you see this, we think you're pretty awesome. Come say hello if you ever find yourself in our neck of the woods," the library wrote.

The simple act of kindness had commenters feeling the love, with one saying "It just goes to show the dedication of readers to others who share the love of books."