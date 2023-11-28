Watch: Delta gate agent, passengers sing Christmas carols at Atlanta airport

The Christmas spirit came a little bit early at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after passengers and a Delta staff member came together to sing Christmas carols.

The festive moment was shared on X by a fellow passenger.

In the video, a group of passengers and the Delta gate agent sang "Silent Night" while the passengers waited for their flight to South Bend, Indiana.

"Love the @Delta gate agent and passengers singing Christmas carols! Merry Christmas," X user Bill Mayo wrote.

The spontaneous act of music was quite different from the other recent viral moment where Gospel singer Bobbi Storm was nearly kicked off a Delta flight for singing one of her songs on the plane.