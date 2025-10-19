Delta flight returns to Atlanta after smoke smell fills cabin

The Brief A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles returned to the airport Sunday after a smoke smell filled the cabin. No injuries were reported. The flight departed again at 1:33 p.m., with Delta saying safety was the top priority and apologizing for the delay.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles turned around after takeoff Sunday morning after a smokey smell was sensed in the cabin, the airline said.

What we know:

Flight 898, a Boeing 757, took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 8:05 a.m. but returned to the airport as a precaution. The plane landed safely, and all 219 passengers, two pilots, and five crew members deplaned without incident, Delta said.

Delta said maintenance crews evaluated the plane after landing.

The flight departed again at 1:33 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles at 3:13 p.m. Pacific time (6:13 p.m. Eastern), according to Flightradar24. It's unclear if the flight changed planes or if it was approved to fly.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Delta said:

"The safety of our customers and people is of utmost importance. That’s why our flight crew followed standard procedures to return to Atlanta after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."