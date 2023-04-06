Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta forced to divert to OKC

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted on Thursday evening due to medical issues.

Delta flight 537 was forced to divert to Will Rogers World Airport just before 5 p.m. Eastern.

The Atlanta-based airline says it was "out of an abundance of caution due to an onboard medical issue."

"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority," Delta officials wrote in a statement.

KOCO reports the plane was met at the gate by paramedics.

Delta officials say the flight will be delayed overnight in Oklahoma City. All passengers will be put up in an area hotel.

No word on when the flight will land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to flightaware.com, the plane used for the flight is a Boeing 757-200.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta