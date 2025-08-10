Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta airport causing almost 4 hour delay

The Brief Flight 1830 clipped another Delta plane during pushback. The flight was headed to Guatemala City, Guatemala with almost 200 people on board. No injuries were reported, but the flight was delayed almost 4 hours.



A Delta Air Lines flight departing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was delayed Sunday morning after it reportedly made contact with another aircraft during pushback.

What we know:

Delta spokespersons confirmed to FOX 5 that flight 1830 clipped another Delta plane that was empty at the time. The incident occurred as DL1830 was pushing back from the gate.

According to Delta, 192 passengers, four flight attendants, and two pilots were onboard. No injuries were reported.

Passengers were transferred to a different aircraft before continuing their trip.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, that flight was scheduled to leave for Guatemala City, Guatemala just after 10 a.m. on Sunday. The flight was delayed almost four hours, and took off at 1:48 p.m. on Sunday. The plane should arrive in Guatemala just before 4 p.m. Eastern time.

What they're saying:

Delta issued the following statement:

"The wing of DL1830 reportedly made contact with another Delta aircraft during pushback at the gate. There were no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight. We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels."