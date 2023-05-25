Pro-union Delta flight attendants rallying outside Atlanta airport

Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may see action from pro-union Delta workers when they pull up to the curb to start their Memorial Day travel.

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents around 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, has spent decades trying to form unions for airline employees.

Thursday, flight attendants along with mechanics and ground workers will rally at the Atlanta airport as part of a "Day of Action."

The rally will take part outside the Domestic Terminal - South from 10 a.m. to noon.

Most of Delta Air Lines isn't unionized, but the Atlanta-based company does have pilots that are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

The pro-union action comes on what's expected to be the start of a busy travel weekend.

The TSA expects more than 2 million passengers to travel through the Atlanta airport over the weekend.

Officials say Thursday, Friday, and Monday will be peak travel days at the airport, with travel numbers bouncing back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport officials say to arrive early and consider using parking at ATL West or ATL Select.

Georgia also just rolled out new digital driver's licenses that travelers can use at certain TSA checkpoints.