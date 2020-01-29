Delta employee shooting suspect connected to Clayton County killing, police say

A man accused of killing a Delta employee in a parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is also the main suspect in a different homicide in Clayton County, police say.

Delta employee Alexis Nichole Lee Reed was found shot multiple times in the Delta Employee parking lot.

College Park police said that 30-year-old Alexis Nichole Lee Reed was found unresponsive in the Delta Employee parking lot on the 3900 block of Northwest Drive Sunday night. When they attempted to render medical assistance, they discovered that Reed had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed Reed to a nearby hospital, where she died.

During the investigation into Reed's death, officials say they identified the suspect as Raeshaun Antonie Jones, who was also a Delta employee.

"Reed had completed her shift at work and he was waiting for her," College Park Police Major Nathan Ward said at a press conference on Wednesday.

During the investigation. police say they connected Jones was to another homicide at a Clayton County hotel around the same time.

MORE: Delta employee shot and killed in parking lot near Atlanta airport

Advertisement

Police say they found the body of 33-year-old Tyneshia Shelby at a hotel in Stockbridge Monday morning around 10 a.m. Officials do not yet know Shelby's exact time of death or whether she was killed before or after Reed.

In both cases, police say the act of violence was not random, saying "all indications are they were specific in nature" and that Jones knew both Reed and Shelby.

After law enforcement officials attempted a traffic stop on a car that Jones was riding in at a Lovejoy Shell gas station, police say he pulled out a firearm and killed himself.

The investigation into both homicides is still ongoing, but police in College Park and Clayton County said that they were "confident" Jones was the offender in each case.

Investigators at this time are unsure of any motive or the relationship connecting Jones to the two victims.