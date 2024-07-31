Delta CEO says CrowdStrike outage cost airline half a billion dollars

article

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on Wednesday that the massive CrowdStrike tech outage that disrupted operations cost the airline $500 million.

Bastian pegged the negative impact that the carrier faced at "half a billion dollars in five days."

"We’re not looking to wipe them out, but we’re looking to make certain that we get compensated however they decide to for what they cost us," he said during an appearance on CNBC.

He linked the $500 million hit to both lost revenue and compensation the carrier doled out to "take care of our customers" during the disruptions.

