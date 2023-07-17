Delta Caribbean route to return at Atlanta airport

article

One of Delta's popular routes to the Caribbean will soon make its return

The Atlanta-based airline says it will re-launch service to Curaçao from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this year. It's the first time the airline will have service to the Dutch Caribbean island since 2010.

Starting Dec. 16, Delta will become the sole airline that provides direct flights to Curaçao from Atlanta.

The flight will be Saturday only

Flights to the island will operate on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and feature first class, Delta Comfort+, and main cabin service.

The airline says it will fly almost 500 weekly flights to 44 destinations in Latin America in the winter including Aruba, San Jose del Cabo, and St. Thomas.

To book your flight, visit Delta's website.