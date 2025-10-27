Delta announces new flight between Atlanta and Saudi Arabia

The Brief Delta Air Lines will launch direct flights from Atlanta to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting in October 2026. The new route is part of Delta’s global expansion, which includes new flights to Morocco, Australia, Hong Kong and more. The airline says the Riyadh route marks a major step in connecting customers to the fast-growing Middle East region.



Delta Air Lines just announced it will launch a new flight between Atlanta and the Middle East.

New Delta flight to Middle East

What we know:

The company said it will begin flying direct from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in October 2026.

Delta described the capital of Saudi Arabia as "the heart of the Middle East."

The flights will take place three times weekly on a Delta A350-900 featuring the four standard cabin selections offered on international flights by the company.

Delta flying to Riyadh

What they're saying:

"Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta’s global growth as we start our second century of flight," said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. "Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect. It reflects our bold vision to create meaningful opportunities and experiences in every corner of the world in the years ahead."

Delta adding several new direct flights

Dig deeper:

The flight to Riyadh is one of seven new direct flights Delta is launching from the U.S. to international destinations:

Just Saturday, Delta began flying direct from Atlanta to Marrakech, Morocco. FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert was on the flight and captured the ribbon cutting prior to takeoff.

Beginning Dec. 3, Delta will fly direct to Melbourne, Australia.

On May 20, the airline will begin direct flights to Sardinia

Direct flights will take off to Porto, Portugal, from New York City on May 21.

June 6 will mark a brand-new flight to Hong Kong.

Finally, June 7 will mark the company’s first direct flight to Malta