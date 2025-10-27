Delta announces new flight between Atlanta and Saudi Arabia
ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines just announced it will launch a new flight between Atlanta and the Middle East.
New Delta flight to Middle East
What we know:
The company said it will begin flying direct from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in October 2026.
Delta described the capital of Saudi Arabia as "the heart of the Middle East."
The flights will take place three times weekly on a Delta A350-900 featuring the four standard cabin selections offered on international flights by the company.
Delta flying to Riyadh
What they're saying:
"Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta’s global growth as we start our second century of flight," said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. "Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect. It reflects our bold vision to create meaningful opportunities and experiences in every corner of the world in the years ahead."
Delta adding several new direct flights
Dig deeper:
The flight to Riyadh is one of seven new direct flights Delta is launching from the U.S. to international destinations:
- Just Saturday, Delta began flying direct from Atlanta to Marrakech, Morocco. FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert was on the flight and captured the ribbon cutting prior to takeoff.
- Beginning Dec. 3, Delta will fly direct to Melbourne, Australia.
- On May 20, the airline will begin direct flights to Sardinia.
- Direct flights will take off to Porto, Portugal, from New York City on May 21.
- June 6 will mark a brand-new flight to Hong Kong.
- Finally, June 7 will mark the company’s first direct flight to Malta.
The Source: Information in this article came from Delta Air Lines emailing FOX 5.