Delta announces free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights

Soon, more Delta Air Lines passengers will be able to enjoy the benefits of in-flight Wi-Fi for free.

The Atlanta-based airline announced it partnered with T-Mobile to offer free Wi-Fi as a "core element" on more than 700 aircraft by the end of 2023.

The feature will be available on most domestic mainline flights beginning Feb. 1, according to Delta. The airline plans to bring offer the same service on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.

"At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said during tech event CES in Las Vegas. "Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground."

T-Moble customers already had free Wi-Fi access. The new experience applies to all customers not matter their wireless service provider.

Passengers will need to use a SkyMiles account to connect to Wi-Fi.