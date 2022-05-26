Delta Air Lines to scale back 100 daily flights during summer travel season

article

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is cutting about 100 daily departures over the summer. Those flights are mostly in the U.S. and Latin America.

The decrease will start on July 1 and will last through Aug. 7. Delta said the summer strategy will "build additional resilience in our system and improve operational reliability for our customers and employees." The airline said it would make adjustments as needed in the coming weeks.

"More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation – weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups – are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. "We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we're so proud to be known for."

Delta is working to notify customers impacted by the changes. The company said the best way to get updates is through its app.

No word on how many of those flights impact Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airline projects a 25% increase in Memorial Day traffic alone.