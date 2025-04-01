Delivery driver accused of stealing mail, booked into Cobb County Jail

The Brief Lashawn Crumble, a subcontractor for a delivery company, was arrested for possession of stolen mail after police found opened and unopened packages in her car during a traffic stop. Crumble claimed she was allowed to "dumpster dive" for returned packages, but the delivery company confirmed this was false, leading to charges from affected recipients. Police advise online shoppers to track their packages closely and report any discrepancies to the delivery company to prevent theft.



A Powder Springs woman who was supposed to be delivering packages was booked into the Cobb County Jail on charges of possession of stolen mail.

Kennesaw Police say some of the packages were opened, and the contents were missing.

What we know:

Lashawn Crumble was driving through Kennesaw around midnight in late March when an officer pulled her over because her brake lights were out.

When talking to the driver, officers say they smelled marijuana, which led to a search of the car. "A small amount of drugs was found, but a large number of opened and unopened packages were found inside the vehicle," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

Investigators say those packages were addressed to people across metro Atlanta. Detectives confirmed she was a subcontractor for a delivery company, but her job was to drop off packages, not open them. When officers asked why the boxes had been tampered with they got a surprising answer. "She said they give her the opportunity to go dumpster diving for packages that are returned and thrown away," said Officer Buchanan.

Police say they checked with the company and were told that's simply not true. "According to the company, there's zero reason why she should have had any open packages," said Officer Buchanan.

Detectives contacted some of the people whose names were on the packages. They wanted to press charges.

What they're saying:

Police say while this is just one case, if you order anything online, keep an eye on where your package is. "Make sure you get a tracking number with that order and stay up to date on where its at and when you should be expecting it. If it does not arrive on that date, contact the company that it is either lost, missing or stolen," said Officer Buchanan.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still trying to contact others whose packages were found inside the car, so Crumble could be looking at more charges down the road.