Expand / Collapse search

Delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta

Trouble at Atlanta airport

Many passengers passing through Atlanta's airport are facing delays because flights have been canceled or delayed.

ATLANTA - Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are complaining because of multiple delays and cancelations on Friday.

According to Flight Aware, more than 100 flights have been delayed or canceled.

Issues were also reported at the airport on Thursday.

MORE DELTA AIR LINES STORIES

One passenger told FOX 5 Atlanta that he waited more than 5 hours to get on his plane after its scheduled departure time.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines had 97 cancelations and more than 1,100 delays. More than half of those were flights out of Atlanta.
 