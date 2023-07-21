Delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are complaining because of multiple delays and cancelations on Friday.

According to Flight Aware, more than 100 flights have been delayed or canceled.

Issues were also reported at the airport on Thursday.

One passenger told FOX 5 Atlanta that he waited more than 5 hours to get on his plane after its scheduled departure time.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines had 97 cancelations and more than 1,100 delays. More than half of those were flights out of Atlanta.

