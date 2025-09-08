DeKalb County shooting targeted business allegedly selling drugs

Image 1 of 13 ▼ A shooting shut down part of Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on Friday, Sept. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A shooting near a busy street in DeKalb County targeted a business allegedly selling narcotics, police said. The shooting happened during rush hour Friday in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive. Police arrested four people on drug and gun charges, but the shooters haven't been arrested.



The backstory:

The shooting happened during rush hour Friday in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive. DeKalb County police officers, a SWAT team and other agencies responded to the Beauty Exposed salon for a reported shooting. Authorities briefly shut down Memorial Drive during rush hour.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw at least two people fleeing while carrying what appeared to be rifles.

What we know:

On Monday, police said the shooting appeared to be drug-related. They said the spa that was shot up allegedly sold narcotics.

The shooters remain at large. However, police arrested four people on drug and gun charges:

Jason Hill, 26

Shanteria Sommerville, 33

Shalom Avraham, 41

Delilah Ardis, 63

What we don't know:

As of Monday, DeKalb County police had not released descriptions of the suspects they are pursuing.