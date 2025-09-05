DeKalb County Police hunt for suspects after brazen daytime shooting

The Brief DeKalb County Police Officers, SWAT team and other nearby agencies responded to the Beauty Exposed salon regarding a shooting. No one was injured. Dozens of shell casings were scattered across the salon's driveway and more than a dozen bullet holes could be seen in the front windows and a side door.



A shocking shooting incident during rush hour has left a salon on Memorial Drive riddled with bullet holes and prompted a massive police response.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Officers, SWAT team and other nearby agencies responded to the Beauty Exposed salon Friday afternoon for a reported shooting. Law enforcement briefly had Memorial Drive shut down during rush hour.

Luckily no one was injured but DKPD investigators said they're searching for multiple suspects.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered across the salon's driveway and more than a dozen bullet holes could be seen in the front windows and a side door. Despite the extensive damage, no one was hit.

What they're saying:

Witnesses at the scene described seeing at least two people fleeing the scene while carrying what appeared to be rifles.

Hardy Tate, a resident at the Budgetel Extended Stay Inn on Memorial Drive, recounted the chaos unfolding just outside his balcony. "It must’ve been 50-60 bullets shot. I’m telling you man. Big boy bullets, we ain’t talking about baby stuff," Tate said, describing the scene as he rushed outside upon hearing the gunfire.

Tate reported seeing individuals armed with assault-style rifles, noting, "Their guns were bigger than the police’s guns!" Police instructed nearby businesses to shelter in place as they responded to the gunfire.

DeKalb County investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects. Tate witnessed two individuals running across Memorial Drive as sirens blared. "They ran when they heard the sirens. You could see them running across the street," he recalled.

The experience has left Tate feeling uneasy about his living situation. "The whole thing was kind of scary… I said ‘hey man, don’t bring my grandbabies back up here,’" he shared.

What's next:

As of now, DeKalb County police have not released any descriptions of the suspects they are pursuing. The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.