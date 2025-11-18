DeKalb Schools names Dr. Norman Sauce III interim superintendent to mixed reactions

The Brief DeKalb County named Dr. Norman Sauce III interim superintendent following Dr. Devon Horton’s resignation under federal charges. Parents and community members are split, with some praising Sauce and others questioning the board’s vetting and transparency. The school board says Sauce’s one-year contract ensures stability and continued progress across the district.



The DeKalb County Board of Education has named Dr. Norman Sauce III as interim superintendent, formally elevating him after several weeks as acting head of the district.

The move comes after former superintendent Dr. Devon Horton resigned while facing federal charges that accuse him of running a kickback scheme and stealing money from the Illinois district where he previously worked. Horton is also charged with wire fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion.

Dr. Sauce has spent more than 26 years in public education, serving as a teacher, principal and DeKalb’s chief of student services before stepping in as acting superintendent.

What they're saying:

Reactions to the appointment were mixed.

"Great decision," said Jennifer Green, whose child is a junior at Druid Hills High School. "He’s a known quantity and to me he seems like a very trustworthy person."

Green also praised the choice of an internal candidate. "Choosing someone from within the district, who is well-known and has an excellent reputation, was a good move by the school board," she said.

Other parents said they needed more time to judge the decision. "Undecided at this point," said Shawn Hampton, whose son is a senior at Druid Hills. "Just want to make sure everything was vetted properly."

Former DeKalb school board member Dr. Joyce Morley questioned whether the board moved too quickly.

"I would like to know as a taxpayer, former board member, why he selected? What made him above anyone else? Or did you consider anyone else?" Dr. Morley asked.

She also criticized what she described as a lack of public involvement. "There was no discussion with the public. The public was not made," she said. "They just come to the public and say here’s who we selected."

The other side:

The school board declined to speak on camera but said the decision was made to provide stability.

"Our Board was pleased to extend Dr. Sauce a one-year contract," Board Chair Deirdre Pierce said in a statement. "The move ensures stable leadership and continuity in the district’s progress. Over the past month, Dr. Sauce has demonstrated strong leadership, a clear vision for student success, and a commitment to transparency and collaboration. Formalizing his role through a contract provides the consistency needed to maintain momentum on key initiatives, support our schools and staff, and keep the district moving forward together in service of students, families, and staff."