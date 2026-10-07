DeKalb police searching for man accused in series of ATV thefts

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The Brief DeKalb County police are searching for 21-year-old Jordan Wright, who is wanted on three counts of Theft by Taking related to a series of ATV thefts. Investigators said Wright connected with sellers on social media, asked for a test drive during meetups, and rode away with the vehicle, never returning. He then cut off contact with the sellers. SWAT officers searched a home last week after believing Wright was barricaded inside, but he was not found.



DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with a series of ATV thefts involving social media meetups.

What we know:

Detectives said Jordan Wright, 21, is wanted on three separate counts of theft by taking, though police noted he could be linked to additional cases.

According to police, Wright arranges in-person meetups with victims after connecting with them on social media under the guise of buying an ATV. During the meetup, Wright asks to test drive the vehicle, then rides away on the ATV and cuts off all communication with the seller. Detectives believe Wright was armed during these encounters.

Police connected Wright to a SWAT response that happened last week at The Village at Wesley Chapel apartments in the 4300 block of Pleasant Point Drive. During that incident, two adults and a child exited an apartment and told officers the wanted suspect was still inside. SWAT officers eventually entered the home and located a firearm, but Wright was not inside.

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What you can do:

Police advise the public to exercise caution if they see Wright or know of his whereabouts. Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the total number of additional cases Wright may be connected to, nor have they provided a specific description of the firearm recovered at the residence.