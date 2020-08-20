DeKalb police searching for suspect in double shooting

DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that injured two Thursday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened near Rockbridge Rd and N. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, in front of a Family Dollar store.

One of the victims was somehow transported to a second location in the 1200 block of Brockett Road, authorities said.

Both victims were hospitalized with injuries that were described as life-threatening and listed in critical condition, police said.

No word on either victim's identity.

Advertisement

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

FOX 5 News crews are on scene gathering more information.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.