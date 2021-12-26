Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb teen found safe

Updated December 27, 2021 4:54AM
Aniyah Hardiman, 14, was last seen on at 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Treehills Parkway. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE, Dec. 27: DeKalb County Police found Aniyah Hariman safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County police are searching for a 14-year-old missing since Christmas Eve night. 

Police said Aniyah Hardiman was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Treehills Parkway in Redan. 

Police described Aniyah as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown braids. 

Police said Aniyah was wearing a long-sleeve gray crop top and pink pajama pants. 

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 770-724-7710.

