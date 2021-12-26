DeKalb teen found safe
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE, Dec. 27: DeKalb County Police found Aniyah Hariman safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County police are searching for a 14-year-old missing since Christmas Eve night.
Police said Aniyah Hardiman was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Treehills Parkway in Redan.
Police described Aniyah as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown braids.
Police said Aniyah was wearing a long-sleeve gray crop top and pink pajama pants.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 770-724-7710.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement