DeKalb teen found safe

UPDATE, Dec. 27: DeKalb County Police found Aniyah Hariman safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County police are searching for a 14-year-old missing since Christmas Eve night.

Police said Aniyah Hardiman was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Treehills Parkway in Redan.

Police described Aniyah as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown braids.

Police said Aniyah was wearing a long-sleeve gray crop top and pink pajama pants.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 770-724-7710.

